Stephen Colbert Asks That We “Never Fjorget” the Sweden Terror Attack That Never Happened

President Trump loves to talk tough about putting an end to radical terrorist groups, but when it comes to identifying “the enemy of the American people,” the news media pushes into first place.



Stephen Colbert, for one, found that some people were feeling left out. “You know who I feel bad for? ISIS,” the Late Show host joked Monday night in response to Trump’s latest Twitter tirade. “They try so hard. Sorry, ISIS—if you want to get on the list, you’ve got to publish photos of Trump’s inauguration crowd.”

But while Trump has been relatively quiet on ISIS, he and his administration have sounded the alarm bells on, in Colbert’s words, “not-a-terrorist-attacks.” Indeed, the Trump White House has now called attention to three instances of terror that never actually occurred, most recently in Sweden. “Sweden is the third not-a-terrorist-attack that has not-shocked the world in the last month— first there wasn’t the Bowling Green Massacre, then no one was lost in Atlanta, and now it’s not Sweden’s turn,” Colbert quipped. “When will it begin? Just because this attack didn’t happen, folks, doesn’t mean we don’t stand in solidarity with all the people who did not suffer.”