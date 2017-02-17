Foreign Titles for The Last Jedi Finally Settle the “Singular or Plural” Debate
At last, Disney has put the galaxy’s largest “singular or plural?” question to rest. In January, the studio revealed that the title of Star Wars: Episode VIII would be The Last Jedi, sparking a debate (à la The Last Samurai) about whether the word Jedi is meant to be singular or plural in this instance.
On Friday we got our answer, thanks to the official French Star Wars Twitter, which divulged the French title of the film:
#StarWars : #LesDerniersJedi, décembre 2017 au cinéma. pic.twitter.com/Qzgoy5Aq5e— Star Wars France (@StarWarsFR) February 17, 2017
Les Derniers Jedi uses the plural form of “Last,” making it indisputable: The Last Jedi definitely refers to multiple Jedi. Other offical foreign accounts soon also posted titles in their languages, all using plural pronouns, in case there was any remaining doubt.
#StarWars: #LosÚltimosJedi, 15 de Diciembre en cines. pic.twitter.com/G5AF9yPccg— Star Wars España (@StarWarsSpain) February 17, 2017
Gli Ultimi Jedi, dicembre 2017 al cinema. pic.twitter.com/t0AuvTrmSK— Star Wars Italia (@StarWarsIT) February 17, 2017
#StarWars: #DieLetztenJedi kommt im Dezember 2017 in unsere Kinos. pic.twitter.com/TEpVphMTVD— Star Wars DE (@StarWarsDE) February 17, 2017
Now the question we’re left with is: Who are the last Jedi? Just Luke, the only Jedi we know is left alive, and Rey, who we can assume will become his pupil? Does the title also refer to Finn, who showed some signs that he might be Force sensitive? Will Kylo Ren, who once trained as a Jedi, return to the Light side? Are there more?
We may have to wait until Dec. 15 to know for sure.