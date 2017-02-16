Stephen Colbert Let a Bunch of Adorable Kids Write a Movie for Andrew Garfield and Idina Menzel

CBS

Taking the mad ravings of children literally is a gag that never fails, especially if those children happen to be adorable. (Note that rule this doesn’t apply if you’re the head of a studio greenlighting your four-year-old’s movie idea, the way Paramount did with Monster Trucks.) Stephen Colbert is not the head of a studio, so this Late Show with Stephen Colbert clip, in which he has a group of kids pitch him a movie idea and then shoots a trailer for it, can be watched with no fears about CBS’s share price.

The kids are ultra-cute and their movie ideas are, as you’d expect, adorable nonsense, though Colbert does his best to shape the rambling into a narrative. There’s not too much he can do when he has to include German spies, high school dances, and robot monster pigs, though. Actually, Colbert has a notably good rapport with the kids; if he ever loses Late Night, he’s got a bright future in elementary schools.

