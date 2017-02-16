Bob Odenkirk Plays Stephen Colbert, and Stephen Colbert Plays Bob Odenkirk, in a Mr. Show-Level Late Show Appearance

CBS

Notwithstanding the greatness of Bob Odenkirk’s performance as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, it’s little alarming to consider that there may be prestige drama fans unaware of Odenkirk’s storied sketch comedy past. Fortunately, Odenkirk’s most recent project is the Netflix black comedy Girlfriend’s Day, which freed him up to engage in some classic Mr. Show mindbending on Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In the Late Show bit, Odenkirk informs Colbert that he’s starring in the forthcoming Late Show: The Movie, playing none other than Stephen Colbert. And what do you know, he has a clip. Given that said clip shows a scowling Odenkirk-as-Colbert taking the Late Show stage and sneering “Clap, you pigs,” Colbert is understandably taken aback, but then he remembers: He’s also in Late Show: The Movie, playing… Bob Odenkirk.

Advertisement

