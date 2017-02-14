Colbert Proves Stephen Miller Really Will Go On Any Show to Rave About Voter Fraud   

CBS

Stephen Colbert had a little fun with dead-eyed Trump advisor Stephen Miller on Monday, releasing a video that responded to Miller’s weekend ravings about voter fraud. Colbert simply takes Stephen’s boast that he is “prepared to go on any show, anywhere, any time” literally, inserting the man and his blathering into The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and more.

There’s not really much more to the gag: it’s just Stephen Miller ruining your favorite shows with the kinds of voter fraud fear mongering that is usually safely locked away on Fox News. The joke comes from hearing the same sound bite over and over, past the point it has any meaning (not that it had much to begin with).

