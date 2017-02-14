Nick Cannon Quits America’s Got Talent Over Accusations of Censorship

After eight years of hosting, Nick Cannon has abruptly quit NBC’s long-running competition series America’s Got Talent. The television personality’s departure comes in the wake of controversial comments he made in Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, his recent Showtime comedy special, where he went long on a bit about feeling censored—as a black comic—by executives at his own network. “Sometimes I wish I could say the stuff I really want to say,” he said on stage. “Y’all see my face on America’s Got Talent? Like, This next crazy motherf—er coming to the stage gonna be juggling blindfolded with knives and shit, so n—as be careful! But I can’t say that. I can’t talk like that. That would mess up the white money.”