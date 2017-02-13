Titus Burgess Goes Full Beyoncé in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trailer

Everyone but Grammy voters is singing Beyoncé’s praises, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is getting in on the action. A new teaser for the Netflix series’ third season shows Titus Andromedon (Titus Burgess) donning a flouncy, canary yellow dress and taking a baseball bat to a parked car, while singing a not-quite-actionable pastiche of Bey’s “Hold Up.” The target of his “Lemonading?”: construction-worker boyfriend Michael, who has evidently done him wrong in a manner befitting a concept album and accompying hour-length film.