 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Titus Burgess pays homage to Beyonce's Lemonade in new trailer (VIDEO).

Titus Burgess Goes Full Beyoncé in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trailer

Titus Burgess Goes Full Beyoncé in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trailer

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
Feb. 13 2017 11:05 AM

Titus Burgess Goes Full Beyoncé in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trailer

UKS
Bey live, dammit.

Netflix

Everyone but Grammy voters is singing Beyoncé’s praises, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is getting in on the action. A new teaser for the Netflix series’ third season shows Titus Andromedon (Titus Burgess) donning a flouncy, canary yellow dress and taking a baseball bat to a parked car, while singing a not-quite-actionable pastiche of Bey’s “Hold Up.” The target of his “Lemonading?”: construction-worker boyfriend Michael, who has evidently done him wrong in a manner befitting a concept album and accompying hour-length film.

The new season ofUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premieres May 19.

Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.