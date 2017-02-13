Listen to Donald Trump’s Tweets Performed as an Early-’00s Emo Song

 Donald Trump's tweets performed in the style of an early-00s emo song (VIDEO).

Feb. 13 2017 12:53 PM

Donald Trump’s tweets have gotten him compared to everything from a mental patient to an angry child (and also, you know, Hitler). But if you listened to a lot of emo in the early ’00s, the mixture of petulant lashing-out and barely veiled self-hatred may seem especially familiar. Now, they’ve been set to music by the crew at Super Deluxe, and the results are pretty spectacular. From the floppy haircut obscuring one eye to the shift from adenoidal vocals to a strangled yell when Trump tweets “FAKE NEWS,” emo Trump takes a modestly clever idea and hits it out of the park. Now we just need a name for his nonexistent band. Donny Eat World? Panic! at the White House? Let’s just hope it’s not Fall Out Man.

Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.