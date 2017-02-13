Loved Cynthia Erivo and John Legend’s All-Too-Brief Beach Boys Cover at the Grammys? Listen to the Whole Thing Here.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

John Legend and Cynthia Erivo took to the stage on Sunday night at the Grammy Awards for the show’s In Memoriam segment—and left the audience wanting more. The pair sang a simple cover of the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” accompanied sparely on the piano by Legend, to bookend a montage of clips of musicians who died over the past year, including Leonard Cohen, George Michael, Prince, Phife Dawg, and more. However, that cover was far too brief, so you’ll want to give the full duet, which Legend shared online, a proper listen:

With 10 wins and many more nominations of his own, Legend is a Grammys regular. He’s not done with awards season yet, either: He’ll be performing both of La La Land’s Best Song nominees, “City of Stars” and “Audition,” at the Oscars later this month. Curiously, though he plays a supporting role, Legend actually doesn’t sing either of those songs in the film; he’s taking over for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

