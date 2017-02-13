Watch Chance the Rapper Take the Grammys to Church With His Joyous Gospel-Rap Medley

The 2017 Grammys marked a major breakthrough for 23-year-old Chance the Rapper. The proud Chicagoan won three Grammys including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Rap Album of the Year for his gospel-rap masterpiece Coloring Book, which became the first streaming-exclusive to ever win a Grammy. And to top it all off, he gave one of the best and most inspiring performances of the night, a medley of highlights from the critically acclaimed mixtape, including “How Great,” “Blessings,” and “All We Got.”