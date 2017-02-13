Watch Chance the Rapper Take the Grammys to Church With His Joyous Gospel-Rap Medley

Chance the Rapper Took the Grammys to Church With His Joyous Gospel-Rap Medley
The 2017 Grammys marked a major breakthrough for 23-year-old Chance the Rapper. The proud Chicagoan won three Grammys including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Rap Album of the Year for his gospel-rap masterpiece Coloring Book, which became the first streaming-exclusive to ever win a Grammy. And to top it all off, he gave one of the best and most inspiring performances of the night, a medley of highlights from the critically acclaimed mixtape, including “How Great,” “Blessings,” and “All We Got.”
Like Beyoncé earlier in the evening, Chance aimed to bring out divine energy, backed by a joyous gospel choir and accompanied by rousing vocalist Tamela Mann and gospel superstar Kirk Franklin. And per usual, he showed off his his dexterous lyricism and passionate vocals. If there were still some people watching the Grammy Awards last night who didn’t know who Chance was before, they definitely know him now.