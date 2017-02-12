James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” Bit at the Grammys Was Saved by (Who Else?) Blue Ivy

Anyone could’ve guessed that James Corden would bring “Carpool Karaoke” to the Grammys, but pulling together John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, and a comical quantity of other A-listers to sing “Sweet Caroline” in a cardboard-cutout car? It was ... a little overwrought. The stunt made Ellen’s infamous Oscars selfie look subtle while, more productively, proving once and for all that even some of the most famous singers in the world can’t remember the lyrics to Neil Diamond’s karaoke-bar classic. (If anything, this performance raises the legitimate question: Does Diamond himself know all of the words by heart?)