James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” Bit at the Grammys Was Saved by (Who Else?) Blue Ivy
Anyone could’ve guessed that James Corden would bring “Carpool Karaoke” to the Grammys, but pulling together John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, and a comical quantity of other A-listers to sing “Sweet Caroline” in a cardboard-cutout car? It was ... a little overwrought. The stunt made Ellen’s infamous Oscars selfie look subtle while, more productively, proving once and for all that even some of the most famous singers in the world can’t remember the lyrics to Neil Diamond’s karaoke-bar classic. (If anything, this performance raises the legitimate question: Does Diamond himself know all of the words by heart?)
Fortunately, all was forgiven upon the impromptu arrival of Blue Ivy. She joined in the fun midway alongside Corden, showing off her marvelously tiny pink suit, just as the viral-made spectacle of it all was becoming a bit too much to bear. Evidently, her presence is enough to make even the thirstiest of awards-show stunts seem pretty charming.