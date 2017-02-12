Singer Al Jarreau has died at 76.

Al Jarreau, the only singer to win Grammys in the jazz, pop, and R&B categories, died Sunday at the age of 76, Variety reports. Jarreau hailed from Wisconsin but found success in Los Angeles, where he worked his way from the nightclub circuit to television appearances to the 1976 release of his first album, We Got By. His biggest hit was the 1981 album Breakin’ Away, featuring soft-rock staple “We’re In This Love Together,” which made the Billboard charts for pop, adult contemporary, and R&B: