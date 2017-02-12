Even Death Couldn’t Stop David Bowie From Sweeping His Grammy Categories

Ralph Gatti/AFP/Getty Images

Over the course of his decades-long career, David Bowie earned critical and popular acclaim for his extraordinary songwriting, singing, and performance. What he didn’t earn was a Grammy—at least not for his music. (He won in 1985 for Best Video, Short Form, and was given a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2006.) Sunday night, more than a year after his death, Bowie finally achieved Grammy Justice, winning every category in which he he was nominated for his last album, Blackstar.

That’s five Grammys: Best Alternative Music Album; Best Rock Performance; Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; Best Rock Song; and Best Recording Package. (That last one went to Jonathan Barnbrook, the album’s art director; the engineering award was shared with co-engineers Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, and Tony Visconti, and mastering engineer Joe LaPorta.) This is great news for other brilliant musicians who’ve been luckless at the Grammys; they no longer have to wonder what it would take to get the attention of the Recording Academy.

