Watch a Becaped Daft Punk Give Their First Live Performance in Years With the Weeknd

Everyone’s favorite robot musicians turned up for one of the first performances of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. French producing duo Daft Punk joined the Weeknd onstage to perform a mashup of their collaborations “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy,” both highlights of the latest Weeknd's album Starboy .

Daft Punk’s performance was about as futuristic as you might expect from the helmeted duo, complete with glowing, glacial scenery, lasers, and some Star Wars-inspired attire. (The cape is making a comeback, y’all.) The performance was the duo’s first live performance since the 2014 Grammys, during which they snagged both Album of the Year and Record of the Year for Random Access Memories and its standout hit, “Get Lucky.”