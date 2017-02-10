Seth Meyers Needs a Stiff Drink to Get Through the History of Trump’s Ridiculous Tweets

With the week (mercifully) winding down, Seth Meyers took a step back to observe how President Trump’s recent actions have revealed his reckless, abusive attitude toward executive power. “Just in the past few days, he’s used his status as president to slam a private company, threaten a local lawmaker, and attack the courts of the free press,” Meyers explained, before delving into the specifics behind each disturbing story. He then shifted to Trump’s bogus claims of the media ignoring terrorist attacks, at which point he got serious about just how ridiculous our president seems to be.

Meyers specifically took issue with one comment from Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, who in response to Jake Tapper’s question about why the president had nothing to say about the recent terrorist attack on a Quebec Mosque said “He doesn’t tweet about everything.” Was it a joke? Meyers wasn’t sure—but just to get the facts straight, he listed the many, many topics Trump has seen fit to comment on via Twitter while staying silent on Quebec. Among them: “Ronda Rousey,” “haters and losers,” and perhaps best of all, “Gary Busey’s mechanical dog.” An infinite scroll of Trump Twitter topics just kept scrolling, leaving Meyers no choice but to take a stiff drink to cope—a pretty apt summation of where we are right now.