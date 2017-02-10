Rosie O’Donnell Fuels Speculation that She’s Playing Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live

After Politico reported that what really irked Donald Trump about Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression on Saturday Night Live was the specter of his press secretary being played by a woman, the internet lit up with suggestions of which actresses should play the rest of his almost exclusively male cabinet. (We had our own ideas as well.) The most frequent suggestion by far was that longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell should step into Steve Bannon’s battered sneakers, and now O’Donnell herself seems to be on board as well. Last night, O’Donnell changed the avatar on her Twitter account to a picture of herself as Bannon (actually a composite photo created by artist Johnny Smith).