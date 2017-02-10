Can Julie Andrews Singlehandedly Save the Arts With Her New Netflix Kids Show? Not Without Some Help.

Still taken from the video

Was there every anyone better suited to hosting a children’s show than Julie Andrews? Everyone’s favorite nanny (and dream grandmother) will do just that on Julie’s Greenroom, the upcoming Netflix series that plans to teach a new generation to love the performing arts—and not a moment too soon, it seems.

With the arts under attack, even Andrews, with her decades of experience on Broadway and the big screen, will need reinforcements to keep get kids inspired. In addition to assistant Giullian Yao Gioiello, Andrews has enlisted the likes of Carol Burnett, Alec Baldwin, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Sara Bareilles, and Chris Colfer to help teach kids about singing, dancing, acting, comedy, magic, and more.

Julie’s Greenroom also honors the time-honored thespian saying: “Every theater ought to have a duck.” Wait—what? OK, so maybe we’ve never actually heard that one before, but if the Queen of Genovia says it, it must be true. Hugo the Duck—and the rest of the “Greenies” on the show—are the products of the Jim Henson Co., with whom Andrews has worked for a long time.