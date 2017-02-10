Shia LaBeouf’s Controversial Anti-Trump Museum Installation Has Been Shut Down

Timothy A. Clary/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf’s controversial participatory art installation at the Museum of the Moving Image has been shut down. Operating 24 hours a day beginning on Inauguration Day, “HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US”—created by LaBeouf with Rönkkö & Turner, just like 2015’s #ALLMYMOVIES—was established in response to Donald Trump’s election. It was mounted on a wall outside of the museum in Astoria, Queens, offering passersby the opportunity to say “He will not divide us” into a live-streamed webcam.

In unfortunate contradiction with its messaging, the installation became a political battleground, as clashes between Trump supporters and opponents turned violent—an ugly distillation of what’s currently playing out on a much larger scale around the country. Days after the project began, LaBeouf ended up in a heated situation with a uniformed white supremacist yelling “1488” into the webcam; while no punches were thrown in this particular scenario, several confrontations around the new installation did turn dangerous after that initial encounter. LaBeouf himself was arrested days later at the site, on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment, while neighbors complained about increased instances of loitering, according to Page Six.

Advertisement

