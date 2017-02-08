Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig Will Play Father and Daughter in the American Remake of Toni Erdmann

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

The last time Jack Nicholson could be seen on the big screen—jumbotrons don’t count—was seven years ago, when he appeared in Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix’s bizarre-o mockumentary I’m Still Here and the forgettable ensemble rom-com How Do You Know. Now, the legendary actor, who turns 80 this year, has announced his return to acting, and though it’s still in the early planning stages, it seems safe to say that his latest project will probably turn out to be more intriguing and memorable than either of those aforementioned titles. As Variety reported on Tuesday, Nicholson will star alongside Kristen Wiig in the American remake of Toni Erdmann, a German comedy-drama about a strained father-daughter relationship that topped the year-end lists of Cahiers du Cinéma and Sight and Sound in 2016, and is up for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Oscars.

If you’ve already seen Toni Erdmann, which is at turns sobering, hilarious, terribly awkward, and touching throughout its near three-hour running time, it’s hard to deny that the remake casting here feels utterly irresistible. Nicholson’s quirky, mischievous persona aligns perfectly with that of the wacky father who gets a kick out of pranking both strangers and family alike with his off-kilter disguises. (It’ll also be interesting to see if he adds an undercurrent of menace to the role in a way that isn’t there in originator Peter Simonischek’s own delightful and endearing, if sometimes unsettling, rendering.) And Wiig, as the unhappy and uptight work-a-holic daughter he seeks to reconnect with, seems like the ideal choice to step into actress Sandra Hüller’s shoes—in previous films like The Skeleton Twins and Welcome to Me, she’s shown her range as an actor who can deftly toe the line between tragedy and comedy, something that writer-director Marion Ade’s script certainly required of Hüller. There’s no word yet on who will direct or adapt the screenplay of this remake, though Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Ade are among a few of the many producers and executive producers.

