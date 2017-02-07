Warner Bros.

Hail, Slate readers, thou art highly favoured, blessed art thou among internet audiences. Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is released this day a teaser trailer for the full trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie. And this shall be a sign unto you; ye shall find the teaser trailer in an embedded video player above, and ye shall click the “Play” button above this text.

And unto you Slate now prophesies, to shew that which must shortly come to pass. Behold, the full trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie shall be released Wednesday, and all shall know its glory, from the least to the greatest. But wicked men shall not hear the good news of The Lego Ninjago Movie, neither shall they watch its trailer, for they are exceedingly proud in their hearts, and will surely be brought low.

Verily I say unto you: The Lego Ninjago Movie shall be released on Sep. 22 from Warner Bros., and it shall star Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, and a multitude of the Hollywood host. And it was shewn unto me that The Lego Ninjago Movie shall be directed by Charlie Bean and written by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Kevin Chesley, and Bryan Shukoff. And all these things shall come to pass.