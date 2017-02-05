Kristen Stewart Addresses Donald Trump’s Twitter Obsession (And Drops an F-Bomb) on SNL

NBC

Kristen Stewart started her Saturday Night Live hosting spot with a bang this week, addressing Donald Trump’s bizarre Twitter obsession with her (and Robert Pattinson) before treating East coast viewers to an unbleeped “fuck.” Weirdly, those two events were unrelated—she managed to make it through an entire conversation about Trump without even hitting PG-13, despite the fact that the current leader of the free world had this to say about her (in a tweet that should be his official presidential portrait):

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

“The president is not a huge fan of me,” Stewart concluded, after looking at the Twitter record. “But that is so ok. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I am so gay, dude.”

The middle section of the skit, in which Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant do their best to impress Stewart with how cool they are, suffers from having to follow the inherent bizarreness of Trump’s Robert Pattinson thing. But Stewart, after a series of jokes about not really being as hardcore as her reputation, managed to out-hardcore everyone by violating the FCC’s rules on “Obscene, Indecent, and Profane Broadcasts.” Yeah: she said a bad word on live television.