Watch Hamilton’s Schuyler Sisters Give a Shout-Out to “Sisterhood” at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl got a very tiny bit political this year with the pre-show performance of “America the Beautiful” by Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The three women, who originated the roles of the Schuyler sisters in Broadway’s Hamilton, slightly modified the song to be more inclusive. When they reached the lyric “crown thy good with brotherhood,” the singers paused to add the line “and sisterhood,” to cheers from the crowd. Inevitably, however, some people in the audience read the change as a message to Trump:

Pantsuits and addition of "sisterhood" seem like a pretty strong trump subtweet. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A9cZ8wgGXJ — Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) February 5, 2017

It’s a sorry state of affairs when a mild nod to gender equality can be plausibly read as an implicit condemnation of the current administration, but that’s where we’re at. Among the people saluting the changed lyric on Twitter was none other than Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who endorsed his former castmates’ addition:

