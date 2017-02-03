Stephen Colbert Puts Trump “On Notice” for Stealing His Schtick

Still taken from the video

After Iran's recent ballistic missile test, Donald Trump announced, in a totally appropriate and completely presidential manner, that the United States is "formally" putting the country “ON NOTICE.”

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

That’s a strange announcement to make for so many reasons, but not least because Trump’s national security adviser, who used the same phrase, hadn’t yet announced that the U.S. would be taking any military or diplomatic actions against Iran in response, making the warning seem like empty, potentially dangerous rhetoric. (The Treasury Department has since announced sanctions.) But Stephen Colbert noticed something even odder about the phrase—that Trump has seemingly been stealing material from his Comedy Central show, The Colbert Report.

See, on the show, Colbert played a fictional version of himself, also named Stephen Colbert, an “over-the-top TV character who’s desperate to be loved, doesn’t believe in facts, and has a pet eagle,” a description that applies pretty well to our current commander-in-chief. “Plus, we both ran for president,” pointed out Colbert, who announced his candidacy on The Colbert Report in 2007 and seriously attempted to get himself on the ballot in South Carolina. “Only one of us knew it was a joke.”