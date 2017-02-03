Now you can donate to the “victims” of the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre.

Should the fact that the Bowling Green Massacre is not a real thing that ever happened slow you from contributing, the money actually goes to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is busy defending the tens of thousands of people who have been swept up in the Trump administration’s Muslim ban and the millions more endangered by its reckless fomenting of anti-Islamic hatred. The men, women, and, let’s say, children who died in this terrible incident—which, again, is a completely fake thing that Kellyanne Conway invented out of whole cloth—deserve nothing less.

