Now You Can Donate to the “Victims” of the Nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre
Sure, everyone is talking about the Bowling Green Massacre, but Timothy Simons is actually doing something about it.
Moved by the terrible loss of nonexistent life, the Veep actor has set up a GoFundMe page to benefit the victims of this terrible fictional tragedy.
Simons writes:
WE WILL NEVER FORGET.
I am raising money to donate to the victims of Bowling Green.
I was personally affected by this tragedy, as my mother was lost that day. She was 160 years old at the time and expecting her thirteenth child. Now I'll never meet little baby Jack.
Should the fact that the Bowling Green Massacre is not a real thing that ever happened slow you from contributing, the money actually goes to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is busy defending the tens of thousands of people who have been swept up in the Trump administration’s Muslim ban and the millions more endangered by its reckless fomenting of anti-Islamic hatred. The men, women, and, let’s say, children who died in this terrible incident—which, again, is a completely fake thing that Kellyanne Conway invented out of whole cloth—deserve nothing less.