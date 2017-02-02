Samantha Bee Shreds Trump’s “Not a Muslim” Ban (aka “the Healthcare.gov of Islamophobia”)

Still taken from the video

Donald Trump’s definitely-not-a-Muslim-ban isn’t just unconstitutional—it’s also a big ol’ mess. The executive order’s sudden implementation on Friday left customs officers and border agents scrambling to figure out which immigrants would be allowed to enter the United States. Paul Ryan called this “confusing.” But Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee says that’s an understatement, comparing the ban’s enactment to the problem-riddled rollout of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act website back in 2013, only worse: “[The ban] was the Healthcare.gov of Islamophobia; the Ford Pinto of intolerance; a big fat cocktail of New Coke and Zima poured onto a Microsoft Zune playing an endless loop of the Star Wars prequels’ Jar Jar Binks scenes.”

Some of the ban’s defenders point to the previous administration’s immigration restrictions as a justification. But as Bee points out, Obama didn’t actually “ban” immigrants from Muslim-majority countries—he just slowed down the visa process for Iraqis as tighter screening procedures were put in place, a distinction which Bee called “the difference between going to the DMV on a busy day and going to the post office on Sunday.”

In an additional segment, Bee slammed Trump’s decision to suddenly fire Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce the ban, because the first and apparently only requirement to work in the Trump administration is unwavering loyalty to Trump. “Remember on Gilmore Girls when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level?” Bee asked.