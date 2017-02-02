An “Inspiring” Movie About the John and Yoko Romance Is in the Works

Deadline reports that the polarizing romance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono will be the subject of an upcoming feature film. Ono herself will serve as one of the producers, along with Michael De Luca ( Moneyball , The Social Network ), Josh Bratman, and Anthony McCarten, who will also write the screenplay. According to De Luca , “The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the U.S.—with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want.”

It’s difficult not to read into that description a direct nod to the current state of U.S. affairs, with major protests across the country now cropping up on what seems to be becoming a weekly basis: comparisons to the Vietnam era, when Lennon and Ono were prominent public figures of the anti-war movement, have abounded following Donald Trump’s election. McCarten is probably best known for penning The Theory of Everything, the rather rote biographical drama starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as Stephen and Jane Hawking—hopefully Lennon and Ono’s bizarrely fascinating relationship proves to be more engaging (and perhaps, as De Luca says, “inspiring”) onscreen subject matter.