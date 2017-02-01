The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

© Miramax, © Universal Pictures, © Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. © 2007 Paramount. All rights reserved.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Must Watch

Magic Mike (2012)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Good Watch

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

Corpse Bride (2005)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Superbad (2007) (Feb. 4)

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) (Feb. 12)

Milk (2008) (Feb. 16)

Family Watch

Finding Dory (2016)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

Binge Watch

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016) (Feb. 2)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (Feb. 11)

Food Porn Watch

Sausage Party (2016) (Feb. 23)

If You’re Bored

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Contact (1997)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4 (2014)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother With a Gun (2016)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl From Chicago (1932)

Twilight (2008)

Woman in Gold (2015)

Frequency: Season 1 (Feb. 2)

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014) (Feb. 5)

Los herederos (2015) (Feb. 5)

Girls Lost (2015) (Feb. 6)

Me, Myself and Her (2015) (Feb. 6)

Tiempos Felices (2014) (Feb. 8)

Girl Asleep (2015) (Feb. 8)

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016) (Feb. 13)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016) (Feb. 13)

King Cobra (2016) (Feb. 14)

Aram, Aram (2015) (Feb. 15)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014) (Feb. 15)

Fire Song (2015) (Feb. 15)

Sundown (2016) (Feb. 16)

Kill Ratio (2016) (Feb. 17)

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016) (Feb. 19)

Growing Up Wild (2016) (Feb. 19)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016) (Feb. 19)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016) (Feb. 19)

Night Will Fall (2016) (Feb. 26)

Brazilian Western (2013) (Feb. 27)

Be Here Now (2015) (Feb. 28)

New Original Programming and Exclusive Premieres

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Feb. 3)

Imperial Dreams (Feb. 3)

Santa Clarita Diet (Feb. 3)

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Feb. 7)

Abstract: The Art of Design (Feb. 10)

David Brent: Life on the Road (Feb. 10)

Stronger Than the World (Feb. 11)

Girlfriend’s Day (Feb. 14)

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Feb. 14)

Project MC²: Part 4 (Feb. 14)

White Nights (Feb. 14)

Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Feb. 17)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Feb. 17)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Feb. 17)

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Feb. 24)

Legend Quest: Season 1 (Feb. 24)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Feb. 24)

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Feb. 24)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Feb. 24)

Mike Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Feb. 28)

HBO

HBO

Must Watch

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Broadcast News (1987)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Raging Bull (1980)

Good Watch

A Bigger Splash (2016)

Interview With The Vampire (1994)

Mystic River (2003)

Rain Man (1988)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Crimson Peak (2015) (Feb. 5)

Family Watch

The Princess Diaries 2 Royal Engagement (2004)

Nostalgia Watch

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The World According to Garp (1982)

Mo’ Good Spike Watch:

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Crooklyn (1994)

Clockers (1995)

If You’re Bored

42 (2013)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Crossroads (2002)

December Boys (2007)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Hard To Kill (1990)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Just Married (2003)

Men in Black II (2002)

Out For Justice (1991)

Rendition (2007)

Rosewood (1997)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Unfaithful (2002)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) (Feb. 4)

Sinister 2 (2015) (Feb. 9)

Central Intelligence (2016) (Feb. 11)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) (Feb. 18)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) (Feb. 25)

New Original Programming

Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison (Feb. 6)

Girls Season 6 Premiere (Feb. 12)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 4 Premiere (Feb. 13)

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) (Feb. 13)

The Young Pope Limited Series Finale (Feb. 13)

Big Little Lies Limited Series Premiere (Feb. 19)

Crashing Series Premiere (Feb. 19)

Chumel con Chumel 2017 Premiere (Feb. 20)

Unlocking the Cage (Feb. 20)

Vice Season 5 Premiere (Feb. 24)

Tickled (Feb. 27)

“Estrenos en Español”

El Hueco (AKA The Hole) (2015)

Brillantes (AKA Brilliants) (2014) (Feb. 3)

Permitidos (AKA That’s Not Cheating) (2016) (Feb. 10)

Landfill Harmonic (2015) (Feb. 17)

Amazon

Still from YouTube

Must Watch

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Good Watch

Into the Wild (2007)

Margin Call (2011) (Feb. 4)

Sabrina (1954)

Author: The JT Leroy Story (2016) (Feb. 16)

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) (Feb. 24)

Captain Fantastic (2016) (Feb. 27)

Nostalgia Watch

Hook (1991)

Pretty In Pink (1986)

The Running Man (1987)

Family Watch

The Care Bears Movie (1985)

Binge Watch

The Americans: Season 4 (Feb. 15)

007 Watch

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Goldfinger (1964)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

If You’re Bored

Dead Heat (1988)

Drop Zone (1994)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

The Firm (1993)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Went Down (1997)

Judgment Day (1999)

Kiss the Bride (2002)

My King (2015)

Nuts! (2016)

Payback (1999)

Rob Roy (1995)

Sabrina (1995)

Soapdish (1991)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wild Bill (1995)

Yellowbird (2014) (Feb. 4)

Hostile Border (2015) (Feb. 6)

American Teen (2008) (Feb. 15)

The Tunnel: Season 1 (Feb. 21)

Touched With Fire (2015) (Feb. 26)

Havana Motor Club (2015) (Feb. 27)

Amazon Original Series

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Feb. 7)

The Collection: Season 1 (Feb. 10)

Hulu

Ray Mickshaw/Fox

Must Watch

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Good Watch

The American President (1995)

The Station Agent (2003)

From Dusk till Dawn (1996)

Sabrina (1954)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) (Feb. 3)

Margin Call (2011) (Feb. 4)

Family Watch

Care Bears Movie (1985)

Nostalgia Watch

Pretty In Pink (1986)

The Running Man (1987)

Binge Watch

Murder in the First: Season 3 (Feb. 4)

UnReal: Season 2 (Feb. 8)

Golden Girls: Complete Series (Feb. 13)

The Boondocks: Complete Series (Feb. 18)

Stoned Watch

The Fountain (2006)

If You’re Bored

Addicted to Love (1997)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Chocolat (2000)

City of Angels (1998)

Dead Heat (2002)

Drop Zone (1994)

Dying Laughing (2016)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Failure to Launch (2006)

The Firm (1993)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Forget Paris (1995)

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Hoosiers (1986)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Hubble (2010)

I Went Down (1998)

Judgement Day (1999)

Kiss the Bride (2004)

The Machinist (2004)

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice (2016)

The Only Way is Essex: Season 17

Payback (1999)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rob Roy (1995)

Sabrina (1995)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Soapdish (1991)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Dog (2013) (Feb. 3)

Hostile Border (2016) (Feb. 6)

The Look of Love (2013) (Feb. 6)

Restored Me (2016) (Feb. 6)

Devious Maids: Season 4 (Feb. 8)

Lawless Oceans: Season 1 (Feb. 8)

Kampai! For the Love of Sake (2015) (Feb. 11)

K.C. Undercover: Season 2 (Feb. 12)

Puppy Days: Season 1 (Feb. 12)

American Teen (2008) (Feb. 15)

As Cool as I Am (2013) (Feb. 20)

TV Premieres

24: Legacy Series Premiere (Feb. 6)

The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 10 Premiere (Feb. 6)

APB Series Premiere (Feb. 7)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric Special Premiere (Feb. 7)

MasterChef Junior Season 5 Premiere (Feb. 10)

Outback Wrangler Season 2 Premiere (Feb. 12)

Snake City Season 3 Premiere (Feb. 12)

Taken Series Premiere (Feb. 28)

The Voice Season 12 Premiere (Feb. 28)

When We Rise Series Premiere (Feb. 28)

Original Programming