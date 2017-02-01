Get a First Look at Rihanna in Bates Motel, Just Don’t Be Creepy About It Like That Bates Kid

In what may be the best piece of stunt casting short of somehow getting Ed Gein to play Norman Bates, Rihanna will play Marion Crane in the fifth and final season of A&E’s Bates Motel, and the new trailer gives us a first look at her appearance in the role (played by Janet Leigh in the Hitchcock film.) Just press play on the video above and take a look. You’ve set it up perfectly: Rihanna has no idea you’re watching her. You can put your eye just as close to the screen as you want. Mother, played by Vera Farmiga, might not technically approve, but she doesn’t have to know about it. No one has to know at all. Besides, Mother’s eyes are looking a little cloudy lately, and it’s not entirely certain she can see much of anything.