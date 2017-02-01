Get a First Look at Rihanna in Bates Motel, Just Don’t Be Creepy About It Like That Bates Kid
In what may be the best piece of stunt casting short of somehow getting Ed Gein to play Norman Bates, Rihanna will play Marion Crane in the fifth and final season of A&E’s Bates Motel, and the new trailer gives us a first look at her appearance in the role (played by Janet Leigh in the Hitchcock film.) Just press play on the video above and take a look. You’ve set it up perfectly: Rihanna has no idea you’re watching her. You can put your eye just as close to the screen as you want. Mother, played by Vera Farmiga, might not technically approve, but she doesn’t have to know about it. No one has to know at all. Besides, Mother’s eyes are looking a little cloudy lately, and it’s not entirely certain she can see much of anything.
I mean, would Mother even blame you for taking a quick look at Rihanna in an internet video, anyway? It’s not like you know her or anything. She’s a stranger! As if men don’t desire strangers, as if—oh, I refuse to speak of disgusting things because they disgust me! Go on, tell Rihanna she’ll not be appeasing her ugly appetite with your clicks! Do you have the guts, boy? Tell her you don’t care to watch online trailers at all. What are you—no! No! You are not putting me in that fruit cellar again, Norman, do you understand me! Not again!
Mother! Oh God, what... Blood! Mother! What did you do? Mother!!!