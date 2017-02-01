While Donald Trump Was Deciding on a SCOTUS Nominee, Samantha Bee Decided on Dinner

You may have heard that Donald Trump had a Very Important Announcement to make on Tuesday night—an Apprentice-style prime time spectacle in which the president finally, after great anticipation, announced the winner of his Supreme Court Justice Nomination competition, his latest demonstration of deference to and respect for the rule of law. ( Okay, not really. )

Little did Trump know that he had some equally high-stakes counterprogramming to compete with. Full Frontal host Samantha Bee also had a “very special decision” forthcoming on a livestream Tuesday night, one nearly as consequential as the future of the judicial branch: the nomination for “tonight’s dinner.” The two finalists may have seemed nearly identical, but watch closely and you’ll see: Bee’s agonizing over her own Very Important Announcement ultimately led to the right choice—or, at least, the cleaner one.