Conan Investigates Allegations that the White House is Photoshopping Trump’s Hands

There was a tiny internet dust-up a few days ago when internet users briefly alleged that the White House had altered an official photo to enlarge the hands of our short-fingered president. It turned out to be much ado over very little: the photo hadn’t been altered, President Trump’s hands were exactly the size they’d always been, and any perceived change in their size from one photo to the next was either an optical illusion or the result of some sort of special camera lenses. To put it simply, President Trump’s hands are not getting any bigger, and they never, never will.

But although the photo in question was shown to have been unaltered, there are a lot of pictures of the president that still haven’t been vetted, and as Conan’s investigation discovers, a few of them look a little suspicious. Where are the short, stubby fingers and murderer’s thumb Trump is known for? The Donald Trump in the photos would have no problem dialing a phone, opening a garbage can, or even using simple tools—a far cry from our commander-in-chief!

