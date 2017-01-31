The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj Congratulates Trump on His Muslim Ban
We’re in our second week of the Trump administration, and people are protesting in airports around the country. But in case you’re someone who still can’t understand what the problem is with the so-called “Muslim ban”—like, specifically, if you’re the man who signed it—The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah is here to break it down in the simplest of terms:
You banned everyone from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States. Even though you said that ban was to protect America from outside threats, that ban included people with green cards and and even seemed to include dual citizens of Canada or Britain or any other country you didn’t plan to ban, you silly billy. Now go back to watching CNN.
For more on the ban, Noah turned to TDS Muslim correspondent Hasan Minhaj, who had some words for the “Republican friends” who assured him that Trump would never follow through on his Islamophobic rhetoric. Despite being a U.S. citizen, Minhaj is worried that Trump has taken such a drastic step just 11 days into his presidency. But he doesn’t hate Trump for doing so—in fact, the ban actually resulted in a great experience when Minhaj flew into JFK International Airport on the day the ban was implemented. “Usually, being a Muslim at an airport sucks,” he said. “But this weekend, it was like I was the Weeknd […] Literally three white people ran up to me to thank me for being Muslim.”
Turns out that Trump’s immigration ban, rather than halting the spread of Islam, seems to be doing the exact opposite. “Just look at what he’s done at the airport: White women were turning their scarves into hijabs. Muslims were publically praying, and people were cheering them on!” noted Minhaj.
“Congratulations, Mr. President. Mission accomplished.”