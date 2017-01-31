Seth Meyers on the “Chaos and Confusion” of Trump’s Immigration Ban

President Trump’s immigration ban took up much of the weekend news, from devastating stories of families being kept apart to massive protests that broke out in airports around the country. By the time Seth Meyers had a chance to weigh in on Monday’s episode of Late Night, the dust had settled just a bit—and accordingly, the host took a step back, intending to provide “context” for the latest scandal of the Trump Administration.

For Meyers, this was very much part of a pattern involving people protesting at places no one in their right mind would spend time at for any other reason. “Last week it was parks, this week it was airports—next week people are going to march for gay rights at the DMV,” he quipped. (On that point, at least, it appears Trump has retreated from a rumored executive order that would legalize discrimination against federal LGBTQ employees.) Indeed, while Trump seems to be reveling in wreaking as much havoc as possible—without much regard for process or actual effective lawmaking—his opponents can rest easy on one point: It isn’t going so well. “In just the first week of his presidency,” Meyers explained, “Trump has dropped to record low approval ratings, had two straight weekends of massive nationwide protests, and lost a court battle over a sloppy and discriminatory executive order.”