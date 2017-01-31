James Franco Takes On Robert Duval (And Capitalism) in the Trailer for In Dubious Battle

If ever there were a time for a movie in which a mass worker’s movement battles the cruelty and stupidity of the 1%, surely it’s right now. It looks like that’s just what James Franco is offering with In Dubious Battle. The film, directed by Franco from Matthew Rager’s adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel (an Obama favorite), is about a strike among fruit pickers in the 1930s. Nat Wolff, from The Fault in Our Stars, has the lead role of a labor organizer while Franco plays his mentor. Other people on the right side of things include Selena Gomez, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Shepard, and Ed Harris. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston plays the local muscle, while Robert Duvall is in full-on Noah-Cross-in-Chinatown mode as the man who’d love to pay his workers a living wage, except for the fact that he doesn’t want to.