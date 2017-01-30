Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Long-Awaited “Period Sex” Video Is Finally Here, and It Does Not Disappoint

Still taken from the video

The best running gag of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s second season by far has been the promise of “Period Sex,” the song that is instantly cut off every time someone so much as hums a few bars:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend producer Aline Brosh McKenna had previously warned that though the show has been teasing the ditty all season, they couldn’t really debut it on the CW because it’s “actually one of the filthiest things ever.” But that hasn’t stopped Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and creator Rachel Bloom from finally releasing the full music video for “Period Sex” online, where fans can bask in all of its messy glory.

