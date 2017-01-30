Bryan Cranston will play Howard Beale in a stage adaptation of Network.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The media circus surrounding the rise of President Donald Trump at times seemed like a natural extension of Network, Sidney Lumet’s satirical classic from 1976. Outlets ranging from Newsweek to the Ringer to Inverse argued that the film “predicted” the election’s result, while others saw Trump as channeling Peter Finch’s iconic performance as Howard Beale—and particularly that famous line, “We’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take this anymore!”

Perhaps capitalizing on Network’s renewed place in the zeitgeist, the National Theater in London has announced a new stage adaptation of the film, which will premiere in November. Paddy Chayefsky’s Oscar-winning screenplay is being adapted by Billy Elliot scribe Lee Hall, while globally lauded theater director Ivo van Hove is confirmed to helm the production. But most inspired is the theater’s casting choice to reimagine Howard Beale: Bryan Cranston.

