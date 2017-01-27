Missy Elliott Is Back With an Impressive New Song (and a Gorgeous New Video)
Missy Elliott is back with “I’m Better,” her first official video in years and an impressive return to form. The song—which features a verse by Lamb—is deliberately paced, a tightly controlled effort that really pops against the gorgeous, high-energy visuals, co-directed by Elliott and Dave Meyers. (Much of the choreography is thrillingly all-over-the-place, as the video goes from clubs with lasers to all the way down underwater.) It’s Elliott’s first solo act since last year’s “Pep Rally,” and while she hasn’t released an album in over a decade, she’s steadily collaborated with top artists including Fall Out Boy and Pharrell Williams, and is also set to guest on in Lee Daniels’ Star.
Elliott also teased the release of a new documentary. “She came out and just completely blew people away,” Pharrell says in the new trailer. Scheduled for release sometime in 2017, it appears to be focused on Elliott’s massive musical influence, and will hopefully be met with more new material from the hip-hop legend.