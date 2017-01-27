Hamilton’s Original Schuyler Sisters Will Reunite to Sing at the Super Bowl

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Hamilton has taken over Chicago, the West End, and now, the end zone: The New York Times reported Friday that Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the Broadway musical’s original Schuyler sisters, will perform at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 in Houston. The performers, who originated the roles of Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy Schuyler, respectively, will sing “America the Beautiful” during the televised pregame show.

All three cast members have left Hamilton, with Soo soon to play the title character in the Broadway production of Amélie, while Tony winner Goldsberry is set to star in Netflix’s sci-fi series Altered Carbon. Jones, who also originated the role of Hamilton's mistress, Maria Reynolds, an upcoming appearance in the movie Blood Surf.

