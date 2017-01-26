Dangubic/Thinkstock

1. Jan. 3, 2017: “I’ll be curious to see if Trump’s public rhetoric becomes operationalized in any way. For example, I bet his bromance with Putin will end badly.”

2. Jan. 11, 2017: “I ask him if he worries about the bromance with Vladimir V. Putin and Mr. Trump’s bizarre affinity for dictators. ‘But should Russia be allied with the West or with China?’ Mr. Thiel says.”

3. Jan. 14, 2017: “I ask if he can fathom Trump’s transcendentally weird bromance with Vladimir Putin.”

4. Jan. 16, 2017: “With Mr. Sewell and Mr. Ritter circling Mark Thompson’s stripped-back set, the actors’ eyes narrowing or flashing as betrayals of their putative bromance cross their lips, Mr. Key appears in more than one way relegated to the sidelines, outmaneuvered by the shifting tensions of the play and also by two expert colleagues who find blood sport in an aesthetic disagreement and play it for all it’s worth.”

5. Jan. 19, 2017: “If it’s something that comes up during Blount’s texts with Bell, neither are saying. Their bromance stopped being limited to just football long ago.”

6. Jan. 20, 2017: “What’s more, said one journalist frustrated with the process, a covert link seemed like a plausible explanation for the strange bromance between Trump and Putin.”

7. Jan. 26, 2017: “One reason for that shift seems to be a budding bromance between Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk.”