Seth Meyers Is Worried About Trump’s Lies—and His TV Consumption

Seth Meyers thinks Donald Trump needs a television time-out. The president has a history of tweeting and even making policy calls based on what he sees on the telly. But apparently, Trump doesn’t like what’s being said about him on the shows he’s been watching. The Washington Post reports that, according to White House officials and Trump confidants, the president “has been resentful, even furious, at what he views as the media’s failure to reflect the magnitude of his achievements,” including reports about the size of his inauguration crowd. And it’s apparently so distracting that even Trump's own aides are trying to get him to limit his media consumption so he can focus on the task at hand: being the president.