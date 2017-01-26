Seth Meyers Is Worried About Trump’s Lies—and His TV Consumption
Seth Meyers thinks Donald Trump needs a television time-out. The president has a history of tweeting and even making policy calls based on what he sees on the telly. But apparently, Trump doesn’t like what’s being said about him on the shows he’s been watching. The Washington Post reports that, according to White House officials and Trump confidants, the president “has been resentful, even furious, at what he views as the media’s failure to reflect the magnitude of his achievements,” including reports about the size of his inauguration crowd. And it’s apparently so distracting that even Trump's own aides are trying to get him to limit his media consumption so he can focus on the task at hand: being the president.
Meyers knows just how they feel—after all, he has a nine-month-old son, and it’s hard to tear him away from Dora the Explorer just when things are getting good. But on Wednesday, Meyers examined Trump’s first few days in office, and he found the obvious influence of television is on the president’s decisions downright troubling. Just as Trump's inaugural address seemed to borrow lines from The Dark Knight villain Bane, his threat to send the Feds into Chicago came shortly after the same suggestion was made on The O’Reilly Factor.
As Trump now looks to fulfill his promise to ban refugees—even as he renegs on his promise not to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—Meyers has the perfect solution, in light of this evident TV addiction: We just need Bill O’Reilly to suggest that Trump step down.