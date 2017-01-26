Samantha Bee Thinks the Inauguration Was Too Scary to Be Funny

Still taken from the video

Samantha Bee may be a comedian, but here are some things even she can’t joke about. One of those things took place on Friday, when Donald Trump—or as the Full Frontal host put it, “the concept of white male mediocrity”—was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. While she did highlight the ethno-nationalist language in Trump’s inaugural address, Bee clarified that she doesn’t believe Trump is actually Hitler. “However, that Goldman Sachs wormtongue who tells you what to say is filling your mouth with more Nazi code than Enigma,” warned Bee of the speech, which was delivered to a mall with “more white space than the Republican plan to replace Obamacare.”

If the inauguration itself wasn’t very funny, the inaugural concert provided more than enough fodder for Bee to mock. Trump’s team famously had trouble nailing down A-list performers, which left him with 3 Doors Down, Mormon quartet The Piano Guys, and Toby Keith. Keith even sang his 2003 song “Beer for My Horses,” which includes lyrics about, of all things, lynchings. “Let the healing begin?” cheered Bee.

The comedian then turned her attention to a different kind of gathering, Saturday’s Women’s March, in which millions of women from Washington, D.C. to Anchorage, Alaska protested in the streets. If Trump’s inauguration was a nightmare, then the march was “like waking up from a nightmare to find that the monster was real, but all your friends were there with sticks and torches and unflattering hats to beat back the darkness.”