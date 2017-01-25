The bestselling book on Amazon right now is 1984.

Although the president has yet to publicly comment on the rollout of what seems to be a nationwide assigned reading plan modeled on programs like One Book, One Chicago, experts have identified its main components as “every single thing Trump and his administration has done since taking office.” Future assignments are expected to include It Can’t Happen Here, The Origins of Totalitarianism, and, for younger readers, Betty Jean Lifton’s 1972 children’s classic Good Night, Orange Monster.