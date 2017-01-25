Mary Tyler Moore, Beloved Television Icon, Has Died

Beloved TV icon Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at age 80, according to her longtime spokeswoman. The actress was best known for her roles as stay-at-home mom Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show and then as independent working woman Mary Richards her own ’70s sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later, she would receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as a grieving mother in Robert Redford's Ordinary People.