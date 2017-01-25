Mary Tyler Moore, Beloved Television Icon, Has Died
Beloved TV icon Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at age 80, according to her longtime spokeswoman. The actress was best known for her roles as stay-at-home mom Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show and then as independent working woman Mary Richards her own ’70s sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later, she would receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as a grieving mother in Robert Redford's Ordinary People.
The seven-time Emmy winner, who had Type 1 diabetes, was also a longtime advocate for researching cures for the disease and served as chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research foundation. News of her death came shortly after reports that she had been hospitalized and was on a respirator.
Representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement:
Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.