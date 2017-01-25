The Netherlands Welcomes President Trump With This Scathing Video Parody

In his inauguration speech, Donald Trump used the motto “America first,” but might he consider putting the Netherlands second? Dutch comedy show Zondag met Lubach asked the president to contemplate that very offer with a tourist video for the country designed specifically to his taste. From its pony parks to its most racist traditions, the Netherlands has plenty to offer the American president—like the Afsluitdijk, the raised road that divides the Wadden Sea from the lake IJsselmeer.

“It’s a great, great wall that we built to protect us from all the water from Mexico,” says the Trumpian narrator of the parody. “We built an entire ocean, okay? An entire ocean between us and Mexico.”

