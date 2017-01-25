The Netherlands Welcomes President Trump With This Scathing Video Parody
In his inauguration speech, Donald Trump used the motto “America first,” but might he consider putting the Netherlands second? Dutch comedy show Zondag met Lubach asked the president to contemplate that very offer with a tourist video for the country designed specifically to his taste. From its pony parks to its most racist traditions, the Netherlands has plenty to offer the American president—like the Afsluitdijk, the raised road that divides the Wadden Sea from the lake IJsselmeer.
“It’s a great, great wall that we built to protect us from all the water from Mexico,” says the Trumpian narrator of the parody. “We built an entire ocean, okay? An entire ocean between us and Mexico.”
Of course, the Netherlands doesn’t really need Trump—they already have an anti-immigrant, sunburned, bleached-hair, right-wing politician of their very own. But the parody, while very funny, also serves as a serious reminder that if “America first” means “America only,” there can be serious repercussions around the world: “If you screw NATO, you’re gonna make our problems great again.”