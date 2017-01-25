Ed Asner, Katie Couric, and Many More Pay Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at age 80, prompting a wave of tributes from industry peers and collaborators. The Emmy-winning actress was an icon in TV sitcoms, most notably for her work in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, and a groundbreaker for women in comedy and broadcast news. Below, a roundup of remembrances, beginning with Lou Grant himself.
#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017
A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me.— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017
I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017
I'm deep in regret about the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. What an actress. What a woman. What a person. Always gracious, filled w/good humor— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017
#Rip #marytylermoore You opened the door for women in TV. You more than made it after all. https://t.co/39YSuzdxzp— Rosanna Scotto (@rosannascotto) January 25, 2017
I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace.— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017
Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us.— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017
RIP @MaryTylerMoore7 did a movie w/her years ago and would always ask her say, "Oh, Rob...!"— Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) January 25, 2017
RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017
#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.— Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017
"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."#MaryTylerMoore— Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore's work as an actor and producer was astonishing! I grew up with her shows and her brilliant example as an artist! RIP— Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) January 25, 2017
I had the pleasure of working with Mary Tyler Moore and seeing her grace, humour, and brilliance up close. I did not take it for granted. ❤— Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) January 25, 2017
Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy— Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017
So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. 🙏🏽— Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017
Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017
She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017
"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest.— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary 🕊— Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017
Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her— Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017
who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017
“Thank you for being my family….” The Mary Tyler Moore Show - The Final Show, Part 2 of 2 https://t.co/i4q2LpUA7J— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 25, 2017
Iconic, spunky "MN news woman," MTM inspired me to become a reporter. Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore. RIP.— Jamie Yuccas (@jamieyuccas) January 25, 2017
Statement from Carol Burnett on Mary Tyler Moore: "She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew." pic.twitter.com/dyLxw0GR9g— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017
She turned the world on with her smile - and made a newsroom look like a very cool place to work. Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) January 25, 2017
So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk. pic.twitter.com/o1TWn4g0B8— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 25, 2017
TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017
God dammit. GOD. DAMMMIT. "Mary Tyler Moore, Who Incarnated the Modern Woman on TV, Dies at 80" https://t.co/zGs8tl1ugo— jenny slate (@jennyslate) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon pic.twitter.com/tkRv0pLVVn— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017
When I was a little girl I would watch re-runs of Mary Tyler Moore and this image has been forever ingrained in my memory. I thought, "hmm maybe I too can throw my hat up in the air like that one day" Love is all around no need to waste it You can never tell, why don't you take it Your gonna make it after all. #girlpower
Honoring her great gift of laughter, every Mary Tyler Moore obit should reference Chuckles The Clown & "a little song, a little dance...."— David Simon (@AoDespair) January 25, 2017
Thank YOU, Mary. pic.twitter.com/Ob86w1Qp4o— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 25, 2017
