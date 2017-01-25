 Comedians and TV stars react to the death of Mary Tyler Moore.

Ed Asner, Katie Couric, and Many More Pay Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

Ed Asner, Katie Couric, and Many More Pay Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
Jan. 25 2017 4:08 PM

Ed Asner, Katie Couric, and Many More Pay Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

usamarytylermoore
Mary Tyler Moore.

Denny Henry/EPA

Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at age 80, prompting a wave of tributes from industry peers and collaborators. The Emmy-winning actress was an icon in TV sitcoms, most notably for her work in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, and a groundbreaker for women in comedy and broadcast news. Below, a roundup of remembrances, beginning with Lou Grant himself.

We’ll continue to update this post as more tributes come in.

Read more in Slate about Mary Tyler Moore.

David Canfield is a Brow Beat intern.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.