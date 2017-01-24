Michael Bolton Sings About the Horrors of Slave Labor and More in the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Honest Trailer

Still taken from the video

Depending on your point of view, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is either a sweet underdog tale of a boy who makes his fortune by being honest and selfless, or a grim story of murder, slavery, and poor factory hygiene standards. Screen Junkies take the latter view in their new Honest Trailer for the film, in which they point out that Roald Dahl is really just “creepy Dr. Seuss,” Grandpa Joe is a con artist, and Willy Wonka is actually terrifying.

To help them do so, they brought in Michael Bolton, of “Jack Sparrow” fame, to sing about Wonka’s problematic labor practices and point out that the factory is not only unsafe, it’s pretty disgusting: “We don’t really brew candy right/ We just toss some shoes into it/ Every surface, someone’s chewed it/ Our chocolate river is mixed with sewage.”

