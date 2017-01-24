Watch Anne Hathaway Play Monster See, Monster Do in the Trailer for Colossal

Neon

The first trailer is out for Colossal, from director Nacho Vigalondo, and there’s something a little familiar about its premise. Anne Hathaway plays an alcoholic who’s just crossed the line from functional to non-functional, returning home to live with her parents and keep drinking with childhood friend Jason Sudeikis. After a blackout bender, she awakes to find that a giant monster has appeared in Seoul and is smashing things up. But as she eventually realizes, the monster is mimicking her every move like a big, dumb, automaton: raising a hand, walking, and even dancing. Her smallest, most insignificant decisions turn out to be wreaking chaos and killing people.

In news that is completely unrelated to Colossal, as Slate’s Elliot Hannon reported, on Tuesday there was a gap of one hour and sixteen minutes between a segment on Fox News in which Bill O’Reilly got agitated about the crime rate in Chicago and this tweet from the President of the United States:

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Who knows what kind of bloody crackdown just got set in motion because O’Reilly and his producers indulged in their usual fear mongering at a moment the President happened to be watching TV? It looks like the tiniest decisions Fox News employees make from now on will send the giant behemoth that is Donald Trump lurching in whatever decision they choose, wreaking chaos and killing people.