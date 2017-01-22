Aziz Ansari Used His SNL Monologue to Ask Trump to Denounce “Casual White Supremacy”

NBC

The day after the inauguration of a bozo of world-historical proportions and the same day as nationwide protests against that same bozo is probably not the ideal night to host Saturday Night Live. You just want to get the crowd pumped up for the “Loud Family who Talks Loudly” skit you’ve been working on, but everyone else expects you to use your monologue to respond to history. Aziz Ansari did about as well as anyone could under the circumstances, denouncing the casual racists of the alt-right and encouraging President Trump to join him.

After making a deliberately unconvincing case against demonizing all Trump voters (he compared them to Chris Brown fans), Ansari zeroed in on the ones he’s fine with demonizing, “the people that as soon as Trump won, they’re like, ‘We don’t have to pretend we’re not racist anymore! We don’t have to pretend anymore!’” Calling them a “lower-case KKK movement” founded on “casual white supremacy,” Ansari then moved from comedy to some sort of fantasia where our new President wasn’t part of the problem:

I think Trump should make a speech, a real speech denouncing the lower-case KKK. Don’t tweet about me being lame or the show being lame, write a speech.