SNL Lets You See What’s Going On In Kellyanne Conway’s Head (It’s a Musical)

Saturday Night Live has consistently done its best work on Trump and his circle when the writers dive into surrealism and dream-logic, and this week was no exception. A sketch that opened like typical SNL fare—Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Jake Tapper, in a sketch where McKinnon’s imitation of Conway is the main attraction—turned into something more interesting. Asked what she got out of working for Trump, Conway suddenly transitioned the interview to a musical number.

And not just any musical number—she’s singing a Conway-ified version of “Roxie,” from Chicago. McKinnon and whoever directed this segment did a pretty good job duplicating the film—not quite Jimmy Fallon-level, but good. And once again, coming at a Trump acolyte from the most bizarre angle anyone in the writer’s room could dream up—let’s meticulously restage a Rob Marshall movie that everyone’s politely forgotten about!—turned out to be the secret to really getting into Conway’s head. A tinhorn con artist dreaming of being a different tinhorn con artist, with choreography by Rob Marshall—that’s about right.

