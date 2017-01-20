Al Gore Prepares to Fight Climate Change Under President Trump with An Inconvenient Sequel

Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is finally hitting theaters after years of speculation . The follow-up to the landmark documentary focuses on Gore’s continued efforts to combat climate change with “ human ingenuity and passion ,” vying to help influence global environmental policy and helping to educate potential leaders of the movement. It appears to have been made very much in the spirit of the original, which is credited as a major catalyst for the environmental movement’s revitalization and won two Academy Awards, including Best Documentary.

Whether Truth to Power can capture the country—and the world—as An Inconvenient Truth did, however, remains to be seen. At the very least, Gore striking a combined note of paranoia and optimism should resonate strongly for those concerned about climate change and environmental protection under a President Trump. (It’s worth noting that Gore unveiled “Flooded,” the first footage of Truth to Power released so far, on the day of Trump’s inauguration.) The movie was reportedly met with a “rapturous response” at its Sundance Film Festival Opening Night premiere, with a post-screening Q&A quickly delving into our turbulent political climate. “We will win,” Gore told the Sundance crowd. “No one person can stop this movement. We want this movie to recruit others.”