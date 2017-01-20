Trevor Noah on Trump’s Inauguration: “We Are So Fooked”

“America, you have to get used to the fact that you’ve elected a reality star president,” Trevor Noah said Thursday night in response to the photo President-elect Donald Trump tweeted of himself “writing” his inaugural address. “And you should know a publicity opportunity when you see one. Donald Trump was just promoting tomorrow’s premiere of the 45th season of the TV show President.” (He later added, “It’s also the final season, by the way, but that’s a different subject.”)